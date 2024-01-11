Taylor Swift certainly seems to be sending a message with her wardrobe. The singer continues to be photographed wearing chic green, black and brown ensembles, which fans speculate could offer a hint regarding her next Taylor's Version album release.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old songstress may have offered her most telling style statement yet as she was snapped arriving at a New York City party with longtime pal Blake Lively wearing another green dress.

But the real kicker were her shoes. Swift stepped out in brown leather over-the-knee boots by Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier, featuring bold snake detailing all over. She accessorized the look with a black handbag, layered gold necklaces, earrings, and a few simple rings. It's the latest of many appearances that appear to offer a fashionable callback to the serpentine imagery used to promote her 2017 album, Reputation.

Taylor Swift attends a private party at Lucalli Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn on January 10, 2024 in New York City. - Robert Kamau/GC Images

Lively and Swift's combined color palette also gave a touch of Midnights '70s-inspired vibes as they arrived at Brooklyn eatery, Lucali Pizza. The It Ends With Us actress opted for an orange-and-black striped sweater with a short tan miniskirt, completing the ensemble with her orange-hued heels and handbag.

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift attend a private party at Lucalli Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn on January 10, 2024 in New York City. - Robert Kamau/GC Images

Swifties have been clamoring to decipher the singer's latest trail of breadcrumbs as excitement builds for her next rerelease. On Tuesday, Swift was spotted arriving at the famed Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village in a green regenerated cashmere chain cable knit sweater dress under a brown double-breasted wool coat, both from The Stella McCartney Autumn 2023 Collection. She accessorized with a pair of black boots and a small brown Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello handbag.

Gotham/GC Images

And on Sunday, Swift was a vision on the Golden Globes red carpet in a Gucci green sequin gown that she paired with De Beers jewelry and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

With only two of her original albums left to be rereleased, many have speculated that Reputation could be next, while others have made a case for a Taylor Swift Easter egg at the Golden Globes. Swift has been known to use fashion as a way to hint at upcoming projects.

Regarding her 2006 self-titled debut, Swift's album cover featured a blue and green background with whimsical butterfly detailing. On Sunday, Swift wore a glittering green dress while her date -- pal Keleigh Teller -- donned a light blue gown with flowers. The women also posed in front of an intricately painted wall that included flowers and -- you guessed it -- butterflies.

Swift has, however, seemed to be favoring Reputation coded fashion choices in recent months, including a black catsuit for her Time Person of the Year profile, among other black ensembles.

Gotham/GC Images

The superstar also recently addressed her longstanding feud and public fallout with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, which famously fueled much of the material on Reputation, in her Time interview.

"Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life," she told the mag. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."

Regarding her current superstar moment, she noted, "This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been."

As for her personal life, a source recently told ET that Swift and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match."

RELATED CONTENT: