Taylor Swift made it a girls night out at the 81st Golden Globe Awards! The pop superstar stepped out with pal Keleigh Teller for the star-studded event on Sunday, while boyfriend Travis Kelce was busy with his NFL team across town.

The songstress put on a cheeky display as she flaunted her backside in a mirror selfie with Teller -- the wife of actor Miles Teller, who previously collaborated on Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" music video. Swift, 34, wore a sparkling green Gucci sequin gown with a strappy open back for the occasion, while Teller, 31, opted for a light blue Monique Lhuillier strapless gown with floral details.

Teller shared the cute moment on her Instagram Story, along with another snap of the duo having a laugh together while posing in front of a beautiful wall painted with flowers and butterflies.

Keleigh Teller / Instagram

Keleigh Teller / Instagram

Teller also posted photos on her Instagram grid from their big night, highlighting a pic of she and Swift walking together arm-in-arm at the Beverly Hilton. In another photo, they link up with Swift's publicist, Tree Paine.

"Romy and Michele (and Tree) take the globes ❤️" she captioned the carousel.

Swift's concert doc, The Eras Tour, was nominated in the category of Cinematic and Box-Office Achievement alongside fellow 2023 smash hits Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The kudos were well deserved, as Swift's Eras Tour set the record for the highest-grossing concert film ever, making over $1 billion. But ultimately, Barbie took home the prize.

This isn't Swift's first time being honored at the Globes. Previously, the songstress was nominated in the Best Original Song, Motion Picture category on four occasions: in 2013 for The Hunger Games' "Safe and Sound," in 2014 for One Chance's "Sweeter Than Fiction," in 2020 for Cats' "Beautiful Ghosts" and in 2023 for Where the Crawdads Sing's "Carolina," though she has yet to take home any Golden Globes.

Swift and Teller's night out comes one month after they celebrated the pop star's birthday together in New York City. At the time, the Tellers gifted their friend a gorgeous "bejeweled" ring for the occasion.

Getty

Next up for Swift on the awards circuit is the GRAMMYs on Feb. 4. She's nominated in six categories at the upcoming ceremony, including Album of the Year for Midnights, along with Song of the Year and Record of the Year for its lead single, "Anti-Hero."

After that, she'll return to the stage as her Eras Tour resumes in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 7.

