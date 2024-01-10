Taylor Swift spent a rainy New York City evening in the recording studio. The pop star made it a fashionably cozy outing as she was spotted arriving at the famed Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village.

The 34-year-old songstress bundled up in a green regenerated cashmere chain cable knit sweater dress under a brown double-breasted wool coat, both from The Stella McCartney Autumn 2023 Collection. She accessorized with a pair of black boots and a small brown Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello handbag.

Swift appeared cool and casual with minimal makeup and simple gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, huggie earrings and a few rings on her fingers.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

The appearance comes as Swifties are clamoring for an announcement regarding plans for her next Taylor's Version drop. With only two of her original albums left to be rereleased, many have speculated that Reputation could be next, while others have made a case for a Taylor Swift Easter egg at the Golden Globes. Swift has been known to use fashion as a way to hint at upcoming projects.

Regarding her 2006 self-titled debut, Swift's album cover featured a blue and green background with whimsical butterfly detailing. On Sunday, Swift wore a glittering green dress while her date -- pal Keleigh Teller -- donned a light blue gown with flowers. The women also posed in front of an intricately painted wall that included flowers and -- you guessed it -- butterflies.

Meanwhile, Swift has seemed to be embracing Reputation coded fashion choices in recent months, including a black catsuit for her Time Person of the Year profile, among other all-black ensembles. Some might argue that her green Globes dress also served as an homage to the snake imagery she used to promote her 2017 studio album.

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. - Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 04: Taylor Swift is seen in NoHo on November 04, 2023 in New York City. - Gotham/GC Images

"I’ve been raised up and down the flagpole of public opinion so many times in the last 20 years," Swift said in her Time interview, which was published last month. "I’ve been given a tiara, then had it taken away."

Swift, 34, also addressed her longstanding feud and public fallout with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, which famously fueled much of the material on Reputation.

"Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me... I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life," she told the mag. "That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."

Regarding her current superstar moment, she noted, "This is the proudest and happiest I've ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been."

As for her personal life, a source recently told ET that Swift and her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, are "closer than ever before and everyone around them can see that they’re an amazing match."

The source added, in part, "Their loved ones have never seen either of them so happy and hope and believe that it will continue."

Swift's Eras Tour is set to resume after a two month hiatus on Feb. 7 in Tokyo, Japan.

