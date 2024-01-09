Selena Gomez is shutting down speculation surrounding some apparently hot gossip she shared with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

After the incident went viral on TikTok and X (Twitter), one popular fan theory surfaced suggesting that Gomez and Kylie Jenner were feuding after Gomez asked Timothée Chalamet for a selfie, and Jenner shut the possibility down.

The theory is largely based off amateur lip readers desperately trying to figure out the secret gossip that had Swift and Teller's jaws dropping, but no actual evidence or proof of any kind.

On Tuesday, Gomez took to Instagram to shoot down the theory, and reveal what the nature of the gossip actually was.

Gomez dropped into the comments section of one post speculating that she was gossiping about the Wonka star and his reality star girlfriend, and said it wasn't about them at all.

"Noooooo, I told Taylor about my two friends who hooked up," Gomez wrote, adding, "Not that that's anyone's business."

Gomez's remarks come one day after Chalamet shut down feud rumors as well when approached by a paparazzi while walking down the street. In the TMZ video, Chalamet confirmed that the internet's beliefs are false. When asked if he and Gomez are "cool," Chalamet replied, "Of course."

After being asked flat out if Gomez and Jenner have any beef, the actor -- who was quickly walking away from the photographer -- replied, "No." Finally, when asked if they are good, Chalamet says, "All good."

On Monday, ET learned that Gomez never went up to Chalamet and Jenner and asked for a photo and that she never saw them.

This isn't the first time that there has been a rumored beef between Gomez and Jenner. Last year, fans accused Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, and Jenner of making fun of Gomez's eyebrows on social media. Both Gomez and Mrs. Bieber took to social media to come in defense of each other, and shared that there was no drama.

