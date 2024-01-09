Timothée Chalamet confirmed that the girls are not fighting!

Following Sunday's 81st annual Golden Globes, a viral theory claimed that Selena Gomez and the Wonka star's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, were feuding. The cause? A video that circulated online showing Gomez leaning close to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller and spilling what looked like some good tea.

The biggest fan theory prompted by the whispers was that Gomez had asked Chalamet for a picture and Jenner said no.

In a new TMZ video, Chalamet confirmed that the internet's beliefs are false.

When asked if he and Gomez are "cool," Chalamet replies, "Of course."

After being asked flat out if Gomez and Jenner have any beef, the actor -- who is quickly walking away from the photographer -- replies, "No."

Finally, when asked if they are good, Chalamet says, "All good."

On Monday, ET learned that Gomez never went up to Chalamet and Jenner and asked for a photo and that she never saw them.

This isn't the first time that there has been a rumored beef between Gomez and Jenner. Last year, fans accused Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, and Jenner of making fun of Gomez's eyebrows on social media. Both Gomez and Mrs. Bieber took to social media to come in defense of each other, and shared that there was no drama.

The Golden Globes was a special night for the Kardashians star and the Dune actor. While the pair has been romantically linked since last year, the glamorous evening in Hollywood marked their first major public appearance together.

Inside, the couple was captured showing off minimal PDA while they kissed at the table, and had an intimate face-to-face conversation.

For her part, Gomez didn't attend the ceremony with her man, Benny Blanco, but that doesn't mean he wasn't close by. After the ceremony, the "Single Soon" singer took to Instagram to share a picture of her and the producer kissing, alongside the caption, "I won."

