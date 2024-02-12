Ryan Reynolds may have been feeling the FOMO on Super Bowl Sunday. The actor made a signature quip about his wife, Blake Lively, on Instagram while addressing the big game.

The 47-year-old Deadpool star appeared on screen in a new trailer for the franchise's upcoming third installment, Deadpool & Wolverine, which premiered during Super Bowl LVIII. Meanwhile, 36-year-old Lively was enjoying the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, alongside her longtime friend, Taylor Swift. Cameras were fixed on the group's private suite -- which also included Swift's pals, Ice Spice, Miles and Keleigh Teller, and Lana Del Rey -- and even caught Swift and Lively in a sweet moment of embrace during Post Malone's performance of "America the Beautiful."

During the game, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing in front of a home television with his Deadpool character on the screen behind him. In his caption, he joked, "Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer? Also has anyone seen my wife?"

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Deadpool 3 is the franchise's first release since the beloved character was acquired from Fox by Disney. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows Reynolds' Wade Wilson and his signature meta-humor, calling out the jump from Fox to Disney in a fourth-wall-breaking moment as he is abducted by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a Marvel organization first introduced in the Disney+ Loki series.

The NSFW trailer prominently features recent Emmy winner Matthew McFadyen, who appears to be at the helm of the TVA, propositioning Reynolds' character into becoming a hero of the multiverse, which Deadpool appears to accept as he watches snippets from other Marvel films, including Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger.

"Your little cinematic universe is about to change," Reynolds says in the clip as he suits up in the classic red and black Deadpool suit. "I am the messiah. I am Marvel Jesus."

The trailer does not show Hugh Jackman's face in his return as Wolverine but does show Wade approaching him from behind in a casino and engaged in a battle toward the end of the video. The promo ends with Wolverine -- seen in a comic-accurate yellow-and-blue suit -- approaching Deadpool to help him, which the former character quickly refuses.

"Don't just stand there, you ape. Give me a hand," he says as Wolverine's shadow looms over him on the ground, showing him extending the claws from his hand. "Nope, I'm actually OK. Thank you very much."

Reynolds also appeared in another notable Super Bowl ad promoting his other 2024 film, IF.

Randall Park joins Reynolds in the commercial, offering a throwback to the former's The Office roots.

In the spot, Park sits next to Reynolds, telling the actor, "I'm John Krasinski, director of the upcoming film, If." As Park begins to explain what the film is about, Reynolds exclaims, "You're not John Krasinski!"

The bit is a nod to a famous prank on The Office, in which Park's Steve pretends to be Krasinski's Jim to mess with Dwight (Rainn Wilson). While Park doesn't actually star in the movie, IF does reunite writer-director Krasinski with his Office co-star, Steve Carell.

IF will hit theaters May 17, while Deadpool & Wolverine is out July 26.

RELATED CONTENT: