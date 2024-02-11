All hail the conquering hero! Patrick Mahomes earned his third Super Bowl win on Sunday, and made his victory celebration a family affair.

After Patrick led his Kansas City Chiefs to glory in Super Bowl LVIII, beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, he took to the field and was joined by his wife, Brittany Mahomes, as well as their two adorable children -- 2-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, and 1-year-old son, Bronze.

Brittany and Patrick shared a heartfelt celebratory kiss as she congratulated him on his momentous accomplishment, before he was named the Super Bowl MVP -- his third time earning that honor as well.

Patrick held his cute kids, one in each arm, as he and his wife walked across the field amid the revelry of their big win.

It was a sweet and poignant family moment, captured by photographers and fans, as the accomplished quarterback shared the spotlight with those he cares about most.

Patrick even had Brittany pose with him for press shots of him holding the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy, for a sweet moment commemorating his impressive work.

The Kansas City Chiefs cemented their status as a dynasty with their 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, giving the franchise its third Lombardi Trophy in the last five years and fourth overall.

The Chiefs are now four-time Super Bowl champions -- they won Super Bowl IV (in 1969 after beating the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7), Super Bowl LIV (in 2020 after beating the 49ers, 31-20), and Super Bowl LVII (in 2023 after edging the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35).

But this Super Bowl victory is arguably the Chiefs' most impressive win, which follows a 2023 season that saw the team struggle in the latter part of the season following a bye week in Week 10, when they lost four of six games before ending the season on a modest two-game winning streak.

The defense-heavy game went into overtime after the teams were tied at 19-19 at the end of the fourth. The 49ers scored a field goal, but in the final moments of the game, Patrick Mahomes threw to Mecole Hardman for the winning touchdown with three seconds left on the clock.

Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs!

