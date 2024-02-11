Patrick Mahomes is embracing his body -- and the world may see it again!

Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback went viral when he was photographed giving the fans a little more belly than they expected, after they took home the AFC championship and secured their place in Super Bowl LVIII.

Ahead of the big game on Sunday, Mahomes sat down with CBS' Nate Burleson, and explained why his body may have appeared more dad than it actually is.

"I got a bad angle, man," he quipped of the moment, which was captured during the episode of the Inside the NFL docuseries. "So I'm saying hopefully if we win this game, I might take my shirt off right there in the middle of the field. I need the upward angle so they come down to the chest a little bit."

The 28-year-old said that he's going to be ready for the shirtless moment following the potential win.

"I'm kind of in a good spot, right," he added. "Now I know it was a bad picture, but I'm gonna show everybody still a dad bod but not as bad as what that picture made it look like."

Mahomes -- who alongside Travis Kelce -- returned to the Super Bowl, has been taking it all in stride. Following the viral moment, the father of two took to X (formally known as Twitter) to joke about the moment.

"Yoooo why they have to do me like that!?!?!? 🤣🤣🤣 #DadBodSZN," Mahomes tweeted, before adding in a follow-up message, "Like I got kids!!!! @Chiefs @insidetheNFL @NFL 🤣🤣🤣."

Mahomes shares Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 1, with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

On Sunday, Mahomes had the support of his loves when they arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada,

Brittany Mahomes shared a video from inside her suite where she was joined by her children with Patrick, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Patrick, 1, whom they call "Bronze." The video shows Brittany and Sterling cheering with orange juice poured into champagne flutes as Patrick clings to his mom.

Sterling is adorably decked out in support of the Chiefs, dressed in a denim blue dress with an "I ❤️ KC" patch embroidered on the front and Mahomes stitched across the back. Her younger brother is more simply dressed in a white shirt and black pants, while Brittany is dressed in bright red pants and a white feathered coat.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Story

For her part, Brittany wore a red corset which she paired with red pants and a white overcoat.

This season, Brittany was also instrumental in welcoming the latest Chiefs WAG, Taylor Swift! The pair became fast friends, sharing celebratory hugs as they took on games in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium and she even joined Swift for double dates and some girls' nights out!

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

