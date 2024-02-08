Even Patrick Mahomes' mom is becoming a Swiftie!

Randi Mahomes sat down for an upcoming interview on the Got It From My Momma podcast -- the full interview drops Friday at midnight -- and opened up about her son's upcoming Super Bowl LVIII matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, as well as how the Kansas City Chiefs' latest WAG, Taylor Swift, has impressed her at recent games.

"She takes a picture with everybody, like, if she's going to the bathroom... she's gonna stop for all the little girls, all the kids and I'm like, 'You go, girl!'" the Chiefs' quarterback's mom praised in ET's exclusive clip from the podcast, which has previously featured an interview with Donna Kelce, the mother of Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

"She makes a point, and I'm like, 'OK, you've really got a fan now!'" Randi said of Taylor. "Just because you love my daughter-[in-law] who's very shy and very quiet and very, you know, doesn't like attention or anything, she really made sure that she feels good. She makes me feel good!"

Patrick's high school sweetheart and wife of almost two years, Brittany Mahomes, has been instrumental in welcoming Taylor into Chiefs Kingdom this season. The pair became fast friends, sharing celebratory hugs as they watched games in Travis' suite at Arrowhead Stadium, and Brittany even joined Taylor for double dates and some girls' nights out!

Randi, who shares Patrick and his younger brother, Jackson, with former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, admitted that while she appreciates Taylor's enthusiasm for Travis and the Chiefs -- and praised the performer as "the most gracious, sweet girl" -- she's also ready to school her on team traditions as the big game approaches.

"She's like, fun, having a good time, and I love to see that," she said of Taylor's support for Travis. "But at the same time, I'm like, 'Hey, we're superstitious in here. I need you to go sit back down.' We've joked and stuff."

Watch ET's exclusive clip below:

The mother of two and grandmother to Patrick and Brittany's two children also admitted that the increased attention on the team this year has been a little intense.

"I'm like, OK, I thought Patrick, being my child, it was a lot," she admitted. "Now I'm like, 'Whoa, I can only imagine [what her parents go through]."

She also shared how the media attention on the Chiefs' friends and family has increased thanks to Taylor.

"I think I've been on the TV once at the game, because I'm usually on the floor with the grandkids or pacing, because I stress," Randi admitted. "[Now] I know people are, like, [watching]. I'm just going to try to smile... I don't have it in me and I'm watching the game and I'm, like, covering my face and all that."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT: