Brittany Mahomes is adding a new role to her resume -- swimsuit model! As her husband, Patrick Mahomes, gears up to take his Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl LVIII, Brittany was tapped as Sports Illustrated's latest rookie for its 2024 swimsuit issue, which will hit stands in May.

Shot on the beaches of San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize, Brittany stuns in her pics for the mag's 60th anniversary issue. Wearing a fiery red Mugler one-piece with daring cut-outs, the 28-year-old mom of two offers the camera a sultry gaze in her photos.

"I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen. I'm so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team," Brittany tells the outlet. "I'm truly just so humbled and still in disbelief. As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I'd be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I'm just so grateful for this opportunity."

For MJ Day, the mag's editor-in-chief, Brittany was an obvious choice to land the role.

"Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse," Day says. "Founder of the world's first ever dedicated stadium for women's sports, Brittany's journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide."

In light of her latest achievement, Brittany tells the outlet, "I want people to know that they can accomplish anything, even things you never thought would be possible in your wildest dreams. I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do, and I think SI Swimsuit does, too."

"Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters," she adds. "Whether that's health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be."

Meanwhile, her husband is focused on defeating the San Francisco 49ers when he and the Chiefs face off against them in Las Vegas on Sunday. Patrick will work to accomplish that goal alongside teammate Travis Kelce, who's made headlines as of late for his romance with Taylor Swift, a pairing the Mahomeses both support.

