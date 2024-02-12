Taylor Swift is going to need a minute to recover from that Super Bowl LVIII overtime victory. The 34-year-old pop star appeared emotional as she congratulated boyfriend Travis Kelce after the big game, with cameras capturing her every move.

After exiting their suite at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, Taylor made her way down to the field with Travis' family. As the 34-year-old football pro spotted them, he approached his mom, Donna Kelce, for a hug while Taylor kept a respectful distance. Then, he approached the "Anti-Hero" singer-songwriter for a hug and kiss.

"Oh my God," she exclaims, as seen in videos shared on social media. "I cannot believe that. I can't believe it. How did you do that?"

She also appears to say, "I'm so proud of you."

From another angle, Travis can be heard asking her, "Was it electric?"

"Unbelievable," Taylor replies. "It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I've ever seen.

Travis' Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, securing their third Super Bowl victory in five years. The game ended in a nail biter as the teams took it into overtime, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connecting with Mecole Hardman for a buzzer-beater touchdown. The big win marks a back-to-back title for the Missouri team, which has taken the Vince Lombardi trophy recently in 2020 and 2023.

In the game's shocking final seconds, Taylor was seen celebrating with her famous pals, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller and Lana Del Rey.

In a post-game press conference, Travis was asked about the first Taylor song he'd be listening to that night.

"Whichever the DJ plays first," he quipped.

As it turns out, it was a Fearless era kind of night. The couple appears to vibe together, dancing and sharing a kiss while Taylor sings along to her 2008 hit, "Love Story," in a video from a Sin City nightclub shared to X (formerly known as Twitter). In more videos shared by party goers, Travis can be seen up in the DJ booth dancing to Taylor's "You Belong With Me," off the same album.

Taylor was also seen grooving along as Post Malone hit the stage. The "Circles" singer is notably featured on her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, on a song called "Fortnight."

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Kelce was peppered with seemingly endless questions about Swift. To his credit, he answered them in stride -- and with a smile.

Asked for his take on why the public is so fascinated with their relationship, he said, "I think the values that we stand for and who we are as people."

Kelce continued, "We love to shine light on others, shine light around people that help and support us. And on top of that I feel like we both have just a love for life."

Super Bowl LVIII -- which aired on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+ -- took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

