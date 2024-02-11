Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's families are rocking the red as one. The pop star, along with her parents and brother, joined the tight end's family in a luxury suite to cheer on Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they take part in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.

The group's private suite was reportedly provided by the NFL star himself, whom TMZ previous reported pulled the trigger and footed the bill so that his and Swift's family and friends could sit together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

As the outlet reported, the Midnights singer's mom, Andrea, dad Scott, and brother Austin, are sitting with Kelce's mom, Donna, dad Ed, brother Jason, and Jason's wife, Kylie. Swift's friends -- Blake Lively and Ice Spice -- also accompanied the singer.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Missing in the booth are Kylie and Jason's kids. The mom of three previously explained her reasoning for not bringing their three young daughters to Las Vegas for the festivities this weekend. "They will be at home," Kylie told People, adding that she generally keeps the little ones out of the stands "as long as dad's not playing."

"I think it's a little bit controversial but even during regular season games, I don't take the girls to every game. They're still very young," she added. "A stadium with thousands of people can be overwhelming and there's three of them. It can get hectic, it's just a lot."

NFL/Walt Disney World

"I love to do things that set them up for success. The thought of traveling cross-country with them [while] Jason's going to be super busy, and putting them in maybe a stressful environment, isn't ideal," she said. "We think they'll be much, much happier to see Uncle Trav on the TV because it'll be easier to see him and they can cheer him on that way."

In the end, Kylie said she hoped that "Uncle Trav can feel the energy and he can put that right into the field."

As for the price tag of the luxury suite, there are reports that the price can range from $180,000 for four tickets and as much as $1.8 million for 20 tickets. According to DAZN, each suite can accommodate up to 22 people. The suite includes a full-service bar, private lounge, kitchenette and bathroom. And, yes, there's all-you-can-eat grub and drinks -- like wagyu beef hotdogs, BBQ burnt end burritos, carne asada fries and more.

Swift's appearance comes on the heels of a four-night stint performing on her Eras Tour in Tokyo, Japan. She wrapped up that leg of her show on Saturday, hightailing it to Las Vegas, Nevada's Allegiant Stadium in time for Sunday's festivities.

"Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful," she captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, sharing highlights from the tour stop. "I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again. Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us. 🫶🫶🫶"

Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Kelce has been peppered with nonstop questions about his relationship with the GRAMMY winner over the last week while gearing up for the team's big game big game. To his credit, he's taken the inquiries in stride with a smile on his face.

During one news conference Thursday in Las Vegas, a reporter from the Los Angeles Times -- who said the news outlet sent her on assignment specifically to cover him and Swift -- asked the NFL star why "everyone is so fascinated with you two." She added that Kelce and Swift are compared to the royals because he's a football star and she's a world famous pop star.

"I think the values that we stand for and who we are as people," Kelce responded. "We love to shine light on others, shine light around people that help and support us. And on top of that I feel like we both have just a love for life."

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

This year marks Travis' third Super Bowl appearance in five years, as the Chiefs hope to score back-to-back championships. The team has won the Lombardi Trophy twice already in the last five years, including in last year's matchup against the Eagles and his brother, Jason.

"For me, it is not as much pressure as it's just exciting for the challenge at hand," Travis said on his New Heights podcast last week.

"I've been in a few of these big games and it's just, they're like no other game out there, man," he continued. "There's no other feeling than being on the field, making plays in the Super Bowl. There's just no better feeling, man, than to go out there and find a way to win with your guys."

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT: