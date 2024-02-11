It's official: The Kansas City Chiefs are the big winners of the 2024 Super Bowl.

After an intense game that went into overtime against the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs now reign supreme, firmly in possession of the NFL championship and the Lombardi Trophy. Whether you've been a fan of the Chiefs through the ups and downs, or they won you over as a new fan via -- well, let's admit it, Taylor Swift -- you can celebrate by shopping Chiefs official Super Bowl LVIII championship gear.

Fanatics has teamed with the NFL to offer an unforgettable line of jerseys, T-shirts, hats and more to celebrate Kansas City's glorious victory. You'll want to add these pieces to your cart as fast as Isiah Pacheco was on the field on Super Bowl Sunday because these limited-edition pieces could sell out fast.

Shop the Super Bowl LVIII Championship Merch

This Las Vegas-appropriate Chiefs' Super Bowl championship collection is full of style. From a sleek Kansas City varsity jacket you'll want to wear all the time, to a Chiefs championship baseball cap that will show your support on the daily, there's no shortage of fun gear to sport. Plus, there are cozy blankets you can snuggle up in while reveling in the win.

So make like it's the fourth down and rush to add these items to your cart, because you don't want to fumble by missing out on this limited-edition gear for true Kansas City fans.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Gear Collection

