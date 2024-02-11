Ben Affleck is still trying to break into the music industry -- and wife Jennifer Lopez is not having it!

In his new Super Bowl spot for Dunkin', Affleck's famous friends, Matt Damon and Tom Brady, join him to form a new group, The DunKings.

"I don't think you should do this," Jack Harlow warns at the top of the ad.

But Affleck is insistent. "Last year, she came to my work. Now I gotta show her what I can do!" he says.

He bursts into the studio, where J.Lo is working on music with a group of dancers, Brady acting as a DJ, and a beleaguered Damon there for moral support -- all clad in Dunkin'-themed pink-and-orange jumpsuits.

"What up, Bronx! Here comes the Boston Massacre!" Affleck announces, as Damon rolls his eyes.

"Sometimes it's really hard to be your friend," he admits.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Fat Joe are not impressed by Affleck's song -- or his enthusiastic dance moves.

"We talked about this!" she whispers.

Watch the full ad below:

"There's no way to watch this campaign and its many outtakes, to try The DunKings Iced Coffee with the fun MUNCHKINS® skewer, or to wear the pink and orange tracksuits without smiling. That's the genuine, lighthearted connection we want people to feel when they think about Dunkin'," said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer at Dunkin'. "You can chase your dreams, aim high, and have a laugh while doing it all as part of the Dunkin' family. Dunkin' fuels your passions, no matter how ambitious or out there they may seem."

The new spot also marks the launch of the DunKings menu, which will be available at stores nationwide for a limited time beginning Monday, Feb. 12.

The DunKings Menu features:

• The DunKings Iced Coffee: Ben’s go-to order, and his first-ever official coffee order on the Dunkin’ menu, this drink features classic iced coffee with notes of vanilla combined with cream, topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

• The DunKings MUNCHKINS® Skewers: Three assorted MUNCHKINS® conveniently placed

on a skewer. This treat can be added to any beverage – especially The DunKings Iced Coffee – or simply enjoyed on the go.



• Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich: Everything Bagel with Sweet Black Pepper Seasoned Bacon, white cheddar cheese and egg.

• Hazelnut Heartthrob Coffee: Hot or iced coffee blended with sweet caramel, notes of hazelnut and whole milk.

• Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher: Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

Official DunKings merch -- including those track suits -- will also be available on ShopDunkin.com starting Monday, Feb. 12, at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

