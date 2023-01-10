Ben Affleck is helping America run on Dunkin! On Monday, the 50-year-old actor-director, who is often seen out with a beverage or two from the chain, was spotted dressed in the full employee uniform while taking orders at one of Dunkin' Donut's Boston-based locations.

Sporting the classic brown employee T-shirt, a matching visor and a drive-thru headset, a source tells ET that Affleck "is filming a much anticipated commercial with Dunkin’ Donuts."

"Ben is heavily involved in the commercial as he pitched the script, is directing and starring in it," the source explains. "Ben has loved Dunkin’ for years and this partnership couldn’t be more perfect. He’s been very hands on with the whole process and is excited for everyone to see."

A second source agrees, telling ET that "Ben has loved Dunkin' for years and has always been a big fan, so this partnership was natural."

"Ben is excited about it and has been very into the campaign and commercial," notes the second source. "Ben is really funny and charismatic. He has been making everyone laugh on set."

The source adds that Affleck has the support of his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who "thinks it's awesome and has been so supportive."

BACKGRID

While filming, Affleck was put to work. Lisa Mackay, a customer at the Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts, tells ET, "Ben Affleck was filming a Dunkin' commercial yesterday. I was surprised and nervous when I saw him. He took my order and I handed him a $10 and he threw it right back at me and handed me my iced coffee. He was super nice, very funny, and handsome, of course. I didn't see J.Lo, but I heard she was inside."

How cool is this! Ben Affleck was seen handing out coffee this morning at a Boston-area Dunkin Donuts.



“He was just as funny and quick witted as I expected,” Lisa Mackay, who snapped this picture, tells me.



Crews appeared to be filming something at this Medford location. pic.twitter.com/sTqRamdlPm — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) January 10, 2023

And in a since-deleted video captured by a fan, Affleck is joined by Lopez at the Dunkin' store, as filming raps and the crew celebrates the end of his shift. In the clip, Lopez sips a drink as she joins her husband behind the counter as he thanks the crew, and jokes about his place on the employee wall.

Affleck’s latest gig with Dunkin' comes as no surprise. The A-lister has proven that he runs on Dunkin' throughout the years. He even went viral after multiple photos of him showed items from the fast food chain being delivered to his home during the pandemic. The photo of him holding an iced coffee and seemingly taking a long sigh has become one of the internet’s most circulated pictures.

In August, Affleck and Lopez also took a post-wedding trip to his favorite coffee chain in California. In the pics, the newlyweds shared a kiss while the actor held a bag of Dunkin' treats in one hand.

In 2019, Affleck gushed about the popular chain finally making its way to Los Angeles -- and his mission to get the word out about Dunkin'.

"I have Dunkin' Donuts every day," he told Collider at the time. "It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I’m spreading the word."

RELATED CONTENT:

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Share a Kiss While on Dunkin Run

Jennifer Lopez Shares Never-Before-Seen Pics From Weddings

Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Her First Married Christmas With Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Son Samuel Make Rare Appearance Amid J.Lo's Family Holiday Planning (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery