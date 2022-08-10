Ben Affleck is living his best life! While out and about in Santa Monica, California, the 49-year-old actor had his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, in one arm and a bag of Dunkin Donuts goodies in the other!

Affleck, who has been photographed on numerous occasions with Dunkin products, and Lopez have both returned to California after their trip to Paris, France, following their Las Vegas wedding. During this recent outing, the newlyweds shared a kiss and, in addition to their donut run, took their kids to Huckleberry Cafe in Santa Monica. Lopez, 53, wore an all-black athleisure look and sunglasses, while Affleck wore a green t-shirt and jeans.

The happy couple are certainly in the honeymoon phase of their marriage, with a source telling ET, "They feel like they are the only two people in the room, or world, right now."

And now that the two have said "I do," ET has also learned that Affleck listed his home in the Pacific Palisades for $30 million.

"It's refreshing and sweet for their friends and family to see how much they love and care for one another," ET's source added. "Ben has been telling Jen how unbelievably happy he is that she is his wife."

As for their family, Lopez's mother, Lupe Rodríguez, continues to gush that she "always knew Ben was the love of Jen's life" and is "so happy that Ben is officially part of the family," according to the source.

Affleck and Lopez returned to California after jetting off to France alongside their kids, following a whirlwind wedding at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on July 16.

"Ben and Jen had the best time in Paris," the source said. "They went to the most popular restaurants and really had the time of their lives. It was so nice being away together with their kids and just eat, relax, celebrate Jen's birthday and have some time off from work. Jen and Ben both love Paris, and Jen especially finds it to be so romantic."

