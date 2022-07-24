Ben Affleck is taking it easy following his intimate wedding to Jennifer Lopez. The Tender Bar actor was spotted aboard a river cruise on the Seine River in Paris, France, where the newlyweds are vacationing alongside their children.

In the pics, Affleck, who was dressed in a blue button-down shirt layered over a white t-shirt with matching blue slacks, dozed off while sitting aboard the open-air cruise. Phone in hand, Affleck snoozed while kicking his feet up on part of the boat railing.

Jet lag aside, we can't blame the 49-year-old actor for being exhausted. Following their surprise Las Vegas wedding last weekend, the couple set off for the City of Light, where ET has learned that Affleck and Lopez are not on their honeymoon, but rather just on a trip.

In several shots from the weekend, Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, were also spotted with the pair as well as Affleck's daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

The couple was also seen in and around the city as they prepared to celebrate Lopez's 53rd birthday Sunday. Lopez and Affleck held hands as they walked around the Louvre Museum and enjoyed time at a nearby restaurant.

While it's only been a week since the couple's surprise Las Vegas nuptials -- 20 years in the making, no less -- according to a source, "Jen and Ben are still planning to have a larger celebration soon with family and friends to celebrate their love in a bigger way."

As for the destination of this party, another source told ET the couple is heading to the state of Georgia, where Affleck owns a home.

"The newly married couple has kept their celebrating to a minimum as they plan to have a bigger gathering within the next few weeks," the source said. "Both have been married before and wanted to keep the marriage quiet and low-key before they plan to have a big celebration in Georgia."

For more on the couple's Vegas wedding and their plans for a bigger celebration, check out the video below.

