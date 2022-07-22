Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss in Paris After Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in love -- or should we say amour?
Judging by new photos of the newlyweds in Paris, France, it certainly looks that way. The A-list pair was photographed while strolling the streets in the City of Light, Affleck dressed casually in a button down and navy pants. Ever the fashionista, Lopez put her most stylish foot forward in a floral-patterned belted dress.
Of course, there's no Paris without some romance. At one point, Mr. and Mrs. Affleck were photographed sharing a kiss on a bench.
Whether the couple is enjoying a honeymoon in Europe or simply a summer trip remains to be seen, but Lopez's child, 14-year-old Emme, was also spotted with the pair.
While it's already been almost a week since the couple's surprise Las Vegas nuptials -- 20 years in the making, no less -- according to a source, "Jen and Ben are still planning to have a larger celebration soon with family and friends to celebrate their love in a bigger way."
As for the destination of this party, another source told ET the couple is heading to the state of Georgia, where Affleck owns a home.
"The newly married couple has kept their celebrating to a minimum as they plan to have a bigger gathering within the next few weeks," the source said. "Both have been married before and wanted to keep the marriage quiet and low-key before they plan to have a big celebration in Georgia."
But, for now, it looks like France is on their itinerary. Bon voyage!
