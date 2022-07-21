It looks like a Vegas wedding was always in the cards for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. In fact, 20 years ago, during a trip to MTV's TRL, Lopez brought up a Las Vegas wedding to Carson Daly while she was first engaged to Affleck back in 2002.

"How are you guys gonna do, like, a wedding?" Daly asks the pop star. "How are you gonna try -- is there a deserted enough island?"

"I don't know," Lopez responds.

After Daly suggests the couple use a private plane and get married mid-air, Lopez makes a suggestion of her own. "Vegas," she blurts out, effectively predicting her nuptials to Affleck, 20 years early.

While Lopez and Affleck did not tie the knot until this past weekend, holding a surprise ceremony in Vegas, their wedding was years in the making, with the pair first getting engaged in 2002.

As fans know, of course, the pair never made it down the aisle, and ultimately split in 2004. The two went on to marry and welcome children -- Lopez with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner -- before they ultimately rekindled their romance in 2021, with Lopez sharing news of their engagement in April.

Over the weekend, Lopez documented the nuptials in the latest update of her J.Lo newsletter.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient," the Marry Me actress said in her post, which included a look at her dress, and some BTS photos from the ceremony.

Lopez continued, "When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room."

The "I'm Real" singer ended her message by reflecting on her love and the intimate ceremony, which was attended by her kids.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love.' We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," she wrote. "Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

The wedding bliss isn’t quite over for Lopez and Affleck. "They will absolutely be having a bigger wedding ceremony and celebration that includes close relatives, friends, and loved ones," a source told ET.

"They have been in wedding planning mode, but also really just enjoying the now, right now," the source added. "They have both been planning things together, but Jen definitely has her own vision and is leading the wedding planning train."

According to another source, the couple has plans for a bigger ceremony to “celebrate their love in a bigger way.”

For more on how they plan to keep the celebration going, check out the video below.

