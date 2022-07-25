Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrate Her Birthday in Chic Coordinating Ensembles
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Parisian tour continues! The newlyweds continue to take in the City of Light arm-in-arm, most recently with a late-night dinner celebration for Lopez's 53rd birthday on Sunday.
The couple looked sleek in subtly coordinating black-and-white ensembles, Affleck in a black suit and white shirt, Lopez in a figure-hugging black dress and string of white pearls. The pair held hands, while Lopez also gripped a small clutch and a teal balloon on her other side.
Bennifer dined at the popular seafood eatery Le Girafe, where they were treated to a prime view of the Eiffel Tower and, of course, a birthday cake for Lopez.
Around midnight, Lopez reportedly released her balloon into the night sky to float toward the tower.
Earlier that day, they were seen strolling near the Louvre Museum, Lopez in a flattering red halter dress and Affleck in a simple blue button-up.
On Monday, the pair appeared relaxed and casual as they exited Hotel Costes through a back door. Later, they made a pit stop at Sephora just after announcing Lopez's new JLo Body line.
The duo's Paris vacation comes on the heels of their surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada, earlier this month. And despite the timing, ET has learned that it's just a trip -- not a honeymoon. In fact, the whole excursion has been a family affair, with Lopez's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck's daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, all spotted on a Seine River Cruise together over the weekend.
Who needs a honeymoon when the new Mr. and Mrs. are clearly basking in their newlywed glow -- as evidenced by this sweet and intimate moment captured as they exited Hôtel de Crillon on July 23.
While it hasn't been long since the couple's surprise Las Vegas nuptials -- 20 years in the making, no less -- according to a source, "Jen and Ben are still planning to have a larger celebration soon with family and friends to celebrate their love in a bigger way."
As for the destination of this party, another source told ET the couple is heading to the state of Georgia, where Affleck owns a home.
"The newly married couple has kept their celebrating to a minimum as they plan to have a bigger gathering within the next few weeks," the source said. "Both have been married before and wanted to keep the marriage quiet and low-key before they plan to have a big celebration in Georgia."
For more on the couple's Vegas wedding and their plans for a bigger celebration, check out the video below.
