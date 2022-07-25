Jennifer Lopez Goes Nude for 53rd Birthday in New JLo Body Campaign
Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez in Paris After Their Intimate …
Lori Loughlin, Tina Knowles-Lawson and More Show Support at 2022…
James Caan, ‘The Godfather’ Star, Dead at 82
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Ben Affleck Kisses Jennifer Lopez in Paris After Their Intimate …
Khloé Kardashian Has the Ultimate Clapback Amid Baby No. 2 Criti…
How 'SNL' Handled Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon's Exit in Seas…
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Jack Wagner's Son Harrison Dead at 27
Master P Tears Up While Paying Respect to Nipsey Hussle (Exclusi…
Lori Loughlin Makes First TV Appearance Since College Admissions…
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Murdered While Preppi…
Tina Knowles-Lawson Teases Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Era (Exclusi…
Brian Austin Green on Expanding His Family and New Project ‘Boot…
'Virgin River's' Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson Rea…
Chelsea Handler Shares How Boyfriend Jo Koy 'Melted Me' Into Lov…
'Mama June: Road to Redemption': Sugar Bear Gets Emotional Over …
Super Bowl LVI: Watch 50 Cent Perform ‘In Da Club’ at the Halfti…
Jennifer Lopez is going bare and beautiful on her 53rd birthday, rockin' nothing but that newlywed glow.
The superstar stripped down in a campaign image to launch JLo Body -- a body-focused subset of her JLo Beauty brand -- appearing fully nude to promote the Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm.
"We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body," she wrote on Instagram. "It was important to me to create a skincare routine for the body to address its specific and unique needs, and we started with the booty!"
The new product retails for $65 at JLoBeauty.com. It will be available on sephora.com on Sept. 6 and in Sephora stores on Sept. 26.
The newly-minted Mrs. Affleck celebrated her birthday on Sunday amid a post-wedding trip to Paris, France, with her and husband Ben Affleck's respective children. The couple tied the knot earlier this month in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada.
"He is like, 'I like you when you have nothing on. No hair on, no makeup on, just you in your own skin,'" she told People of her longtime love.
"He really appreciates that. And that makes me feel really confident and beautiful. Someone can see the essence of who you are and just the skin that you're in and that I take care of that and that he appreciates that. That makes me feel really beautiful too."
For more on the couple's romantic vacation, see below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ben Affleck Takes a Nap While on River Cruise with Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Kiss in Paris After Las Vegas Wedding
Watch Jennifer Lopez Predict Her Las Vegas Wedding 20 Years Ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Minister on If They'll Last
Inside the Mystery Movie Origins of Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Dress