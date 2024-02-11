From Taylor Swift to a nail-biter of an ending, Super Bowl LVIII had something to offer everyone who tuned in Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

While the official winners of the game were, of course, the Chiefs (and the Swifties by association), cinephiles may be the second-most fulfilled and satisfied group to watch the big game. During the broadcast, a dozen trailers, teasers and promos were dropped for some of Hollywood's most highly-anticipated films and upcoming projects, including films like Universal Pictures' adaptation of Wicked and the newly-renamed Deadpool 3, now titled Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's no surprise that with so many eyes on the Super Bowl -- more than 100 million each year by Nielsen estimates -- film studios opt to pay the hefty price to get their trailer out in front of as many people as possible. With such a long game, however, it's easy to miss an exciting trailer or commercial during a bathroom break, a plate refilling or a good old-fashioned cool-down lap after a fumbled play.

Below, ET has compiled a list of every trailer and teaser that played during Super Bowl LVIII, links to watch each video, as well as helpful details pertaining to the films and their releases. Grab some popcorn and enjoy!

Wicked: Part 1

Synopsis: In an alternate look at the land of Oz, the true heroine is wrongfully cast as the "wicked" witch and actually turns out to be a freedom fighter who battles against the wizard for her homeland.

Stars: Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater and Bowen Yang

Director: Jon M. Chu

Release Date: Nov. 27, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine

Synopsis: Deadpool and Wolverine team up in an epic multiverse story that jumps from the FOX universe to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, all while maintaining Deadpool's signature naughty and meta humor.

Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin and Rob Delaney

Director: Shawn Levy

Release Date: July 26, 2024

IF

Synopsis: IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

Cast: Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr. and Steve Carell

Director: John Krasinski

Release Date: May 17, 2024

Twisters

Synopsis: An update to the 1996 film starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt which follows a group of storm chasers caught in a twister.

Cast: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney and David Corenswet

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Release Date: July 19, 2024

Monkey Man

IMDB Synopsis: An anonymous young man unleashes a campaign of vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimize the poor and powerless.

Cast: Dev Patel, Jomon Thomas, Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, Christine Haeble and Anjay Nagpal

Director: Dev Patel

Release Date: April 5, 2024

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Synopsis: Set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike.

Cast: Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon and William H. Macy

Director: Wes Ball

Release Date: Mar. 10, 2024

Despicable Me 4

Synopsis: Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, forcing the villain turned loving father to go on the run.

Cast: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Madison Polan, Sofía Vergara, Joey King, Stephen Colbert and Chloe Fineman

Director: Chris Renaud

Release Date: July 3, 2024

Kung-Fu Panda 4

IMDB Synopsis: After Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace, he needs to find and train a new Dragon Warrior, while a wicked sorceress plans to re-summon all the master villains whom Po has vanquished to the spirit realm.

Cast: Jack Black, Awkwafina, Viola Davis, Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ronny Chieng and Ke Huy Quan

Director: Mike Mitchell

Release Date: March 8, 2024

The Fall Guy

IMDB Synopsis: Colt Seavers is a stuntman who left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health. He's drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie, which is being directed by his ex, goes missing.

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Stephanie Hsu and Teresa Palmer

Director: David Leitch

Release Date: May 3, 2024

Inside Out 2

IMDB Synopsis: Follow Riley, in her teenage years, encountering new emotions.

Cast: Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Tony Hale, Maya Hawke and June Squibb

Director: Kelsey Mann

Release Date: June 3, 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One

Synopsis: Experience the day the world went quiet.

Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Release Date: June 28, 2024

Bob Marley: One Love

IMDB Synopsis: The story of how reggae icon Bob Marley overcame adversity, and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Cast: Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Daniel Melville Jr. and Sevana

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Release Date: February 14, 2024

