Taylor Swift could not have been more excited -- or seemingly shocked -- by Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl.

As the Missouri team sealed the deal in the final seconds of the big game, cameras turned to Taylor, 34, in the stands watching in stunned anticipation as the Chiefs attempted a hail mary throw to win the game.

Video posted by the NFL on social media platform X -- formerly known as Twitter -- shows the "Karma" singer jumping up and down with Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller and Lana Del Rey as their team secured the win with a buzzer-beater touchdown, ending the game between the Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22.

In one angle of the celebratory moment, Lana Del Rey -- who started the game from below Swift's suite but joined her friend and collaborator at some point -- falls over as the celebration gets out of hand, with one person even falling on top of her out of excitement.

Swift also appears to topple along with Ice Spice as they celebrate the win, falling into their seats and hugging while Lively, Teller and several other friends nearby continue to jump up and down standing over them.

Following the win, Swift -- alongside Kelce's family including mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, and brother Jason Kelce -- hit the field and marked the occasion by kissing her "guy on the Chiefs" affectionately and hugging him.

"Oh my God," Swift screamed as she hugged Kelce on the field during the NFL's broadcast. "I'm so proud of you."

One video shared by NFL insider Dianna Russini showed Kelce approaching Swift on the field and embracing her as more than a dozen cameras surround them, snapping pics and taking photos of the celebratory moment.

Super Bowl LVIII – which is airing on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+ – is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers. Keep checking ETonline for more from the big game, including photos, exclusive interviews and more.

RELATED CONTENT: