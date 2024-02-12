Usher is a married man! The headliner for this year's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea, have officially tied the knot after filing for a marriage license with Las Vegas's Clark County clerk on Feb. 8.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 45-year-old singer and the senior music executive tied the knot over the weekend, amid Usher taking to the Super Bowl stage inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 11. People was the first to report the news.

The singer also appeared to be wearing a band on his left ring finger at a Super Bowl afterparty at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace at the Encore Beach Club at Encore Las Vegas on Sunday night. ET's has reached out to Usher's reps for more information.

Usher appears to be wearing a band on his left ring finger at a Super Bowl LVIII afterparty on Feb. 11. - Greg Doherty/WireImage

Usher and Goicoechea have been linked since they were first photographed together in 2016. They then sparked rumors of a romance when they seen at producer Keith Thomas' birthday celebration in Atlanta, Georgia, in June 2019. The couple confirmed their relationship when Usher was photographed kissing the Miami-born music executive backstage at the October 2019 Hollywood Bowl.

The eight-time GRAMMY winner and Goicoechea have since welcomed two children together, daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2.

The marriage is Usher's second: the R&B crooner was previously married to his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, with whom he shares sons Usher Raymond "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15.

The "Confessions" singer pulled out all the stops for his Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday, giving fans all he's promised before and more.

The king of R&B gave viewers a show filled with intricate choreography, special guests, and callbacks to his iconic discography.

While it's been a hectic few months of preparation leading up to the big day, Usher shared that for him, it's "definitely been an amazing time."

"I love all the cameras, I love the energy, I love the people," he marveled. "More than anything. I remind myself to smile. Most of the time you get so caught up in being serious and making certain that everything is perfect and has a certain intensity. Every day I come in, I try to give positive energy. No matter how tired I am, no matter how much the day before me will drain me right, I'm smiling. Because I'm here."

"We work to be here and everybody that is here deserves to be," he continued. "Sometimes we need to be reminded that we deserve to have what we have. And we're so caught up in trying to hold on to it, we don't enjoy it. So I really want to enjoy this moment, smile and enjoy."

As for what he hoped viewers and fans would take away from the show?

"There's more than one way to sustain a career," he noted. "You're never too old, you're never too young, it all works together, but the one thing you need is to believe that you can -- and that's what Las Vegas represents for me."

