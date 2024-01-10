Sorry, Colleen Hoover fans, but it's going to be a bit longer until It Ends With Us hits the screen. The release date for the film adaption of the author's best-selling novel has been moved from Feb. 9 to June 21.

Plans for the movie starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were first announced a year ago. Lively, 36, is starring as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Meanwhile, Baldoni, 39, is directing and starring alongside Lively as her love interest, neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid.

"As Lily finds herself becoming the exception to [Ryle's] 'no dating' rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place," the book's description reads. "As questions about her new relationship overwhelms her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan -- her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened."

Gotham/GC Images

The 2016 novel is loosely based on Hoover's own childhood and centers on themes of domestic abuse. "I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was a little girl and brought us here to this house which doesn't look like much, but this house was full of love and joy," Hoover said in an Instagram video shared in January 2023. "Thank you, Mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me."

"We are now discussing a movie that's made from a book that was loosely inspired by my mother," Hoover continued. "It's bittersweet. So many people have had to go through that. But to know that my mom's decision has helped so many people get out of that... I love you, Mom."

Since the movie's announcement, details have been steadily trickling in. In April 2023, it was announced that Brandon Sklenar had joined the cast as Atlas Corrigan. Shortly after, Jenny Slate hopped on board as Ryle's sister, Allysa, and Hasan Minhaj rounded out the cast as Marshall, a successful tech entrepreneur and Lily Bloom's brother-in-law.

Production officially kicked off in May 2023, and not long after, photos from set surfaced online showing the cast's costumes and Lively's new red hair. However, not many fans were impressed with Lively's costumes.

In June 2023, Hoover reacted to the online criticism in an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, saying she "loves" the conversation around Lily's outfits because it shows that fans "care" about the project. "I don't remember describing outfits at all," Hoover said. "I don't care what they have on. In my head, it's about the conversation they're having and the story. It's the same way in the movie."

