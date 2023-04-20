Brandon Sklenar Joins 'It Ends With Us' Alongside Blake Lively

Brandon Sklenar has joined the cast of It Ends With Us.

On Thursday, ET confirmed that the 1923 actor will be starring alongside Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as Atlas Corrigan, in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, It Ends With Us.

Sklenar is best known for his breakout role as Spencer Dutton in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel, 1923 for Paramount+, in which he stars opposite Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Sklenar most recently portrayed Burt Reynolds in The Offer, with Westworld, Vice, The Big Ugly and more among his list of credits.

Hoover shared the casting news on Instagram as well, writing, "They announced Atlas! Cannot wait for this. Loving the cast so far. Feels like a dream 😍 #ItEndsWithUsMovie @blakelively @justinbaldoni @brandonsklenar."

The film, which is currently in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures, will see Baldoni direct and star in the project, with Alex Saks producing for Saks Picture Company, along with Jamey Heath, who will produce under Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios banner.

In addition to having a starring role in the film, Lively -- who was pegged to the project back in January -- will be an executive producer on the project alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni. Christy Hall, meanwhile, will adapt the film's script.

For those unfamiliar with the novel, It Ends with Us follows an aptly named florist Lily Bloom (Lively) and the love triangle she faces between her old flame Atlas (Sklenar) and husband Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni).

"Though coming from a complicated past, Lily Bloom has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid and believes she may very well have found her soul mate," the film's logline reads. "Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan, comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy."

After becoming a "BookTok" cultural phenomenon with over 2 billion views on her TikTok hashtag, Hoover became the best-selling novelist in the U.S. with over 20 million books sold, writing five of the top 10 best-selling print books of any genre in 2022.

Published in 43 foreign languages, It Ends With Us, which centers on themes of domestic abuse and is loosely based on Hoover's own childhood, became the top selling print book of 2022, and has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks. In 2019, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios optioned It Ends With Us for the big screen and have been working closely with the Hoover, who is consulting on the film.

