Jenny Slate will join the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us, the author announced today. Slate is the newest in a growing list of stars attached to the much-anticipated project.

Slate will play Allysa, the sister of protagonist Ryle Kincaid, portrayed by Justin Baldoni. Blake Lively will star as main character Lily Bloom, and Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan.

"We have our Allysa! @jennyslate is one of the most talented humans, I can’t even believe she'll be in this movie," Hoover wrote on Instagram. "I'm so hungry right now because I've been really freaking busy today so I can't tell if I need to eat or if this nausea is from too much excitement. Gonna go eat a taco but I bet I’ll feel the same way after that."

Hoover first announced Lively and Baldoni's casting in January, shortly after news that her novel would become a movie.

Lively's Lily Bloom is a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Ryle is the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance. Atlas is Lily's first love who reappears in her life shortly after she and Ryle meet.

Baldoni will also direct the film. The book centers on themes of domestic abuse and is loosely based on Hoover's own childhood. Following Lively's casting announcement, Hoover filmed herself outside the home where her mother brought her and her siblings after leaving the children's abusive father.

"I just want everyone to know how appreciative I am to my mother, who got us out of a scary situation when I was a little girl and brought us here to this house which doesn't look like much, but this house was full of love and joy," Hoover told her followers. "Thank you, mom, for making that very difficult decision. This house holds nothing but wonderful memories for me."

Hoover continued with a reflection on her book's trajectory. Released in 2016, the novel became a cultural phenomenon on TikTok and was the top-selling print book of 2022, remaining on the New York Times bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

