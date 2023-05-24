Hasan Minhaj has joined It Ends With Us, the upcoming film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, ET can confirm.

The Patriot Act star and former Daily Show correspondent will play Marshall, a successful tech entrepreneur and Lily Bloom's brother-in-law. Deadline first reported Minhaj's casting.

Directed by Baldoni, It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom (Lively), who comes from a complicated past, and has always known the life she wants. While living in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) and believes she may very well have found her soulmate. Soon, however, questions arise about their relationship, and to complicate matters her high school love interest, Atlas Corrigan (1923's Brandon Sklenar), comes back into the picture, putting her relationship with Ryle in jeopardy.

The cast also includes Jenny Slate, who will play Allysa, the sister of Ryle Kincaid.

After becoming a "BookTok" cultural phenomenon with over 2 billion views on her TikTok hashtag, Hoover became the best-selling novelist in the U.S. with over 20 million books sold, writing five of the top 10 best-selling print books of any genre in 2022.

Published in 43 foreign languages, It Ends With Us, which centers on themes of domestic abuse and is loosely based on Hoover's own childhood, became the top-selling print book of 2022, and has been on the New York Times Best Seller List for over 90 weeks. In 2019, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios optioned It Ends With Us for the big screen and have been working closely with Hoover, who is consulting on the film.

Recently, Likely was spotted on the set of It Ends With Us rocking long curly red locks.

The actress, who was attached to the project in January, will be an executive producer on the film alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, Andrew Calof and Baldoni. Christy Hall wrote the screenplay and is also producing, along with Alex Saks and Jamey Heath.

