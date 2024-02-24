In the realm of Hollywood romances, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have long been regarded as the epitome of #RelationshipGoals.

However, the foundation of their love story isn't just built on red-carpet appearances and glamorous events. In a recent revelation, Lively shared an intimate detail about the early days of their relationship that set them on a path to lasting love.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star disclosed that when she and the Deadpool actor first embarked on their romance in 2011, they made a significant pact to prioritize their personal lives above their professional endeavors.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively disclosed to her friend, Amber Tamblyn, on Tamblyn's Substack show, Further Ado, which aired on Feb. 22. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for American Cinematheque

This decision, although unconventional in the glitzy world of Hollywood, proved to be a cornerstone of their relationship. Lively acknowledged the challenges of adhering to this rule, emphasizing the necessity of hard work and balance, particularly given her demanding schedule.

"That takes working really hard when we're not," she elaborated. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that; it takes balance."

For Lively, who was immersed in the whirlwind of filming Gossip Girl at the time, the commitment to not overlap their work schedules was especially vital.

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

"I'm used to working hard and going and going and going and going and not stopping," she reflected. "Especially, Gossip Girl was six years of my life, and we were sometimes shooting three episodes at once."

However, with the conclusion of Gossip Girl two years later, Lively and Reynolds shifted their focus towards expanding their family. They welcomed daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child, whose birth was revealed in February 2023.

Despite their commitment to prioritizing their personal lives, the couple hasn't lost their playful spirit. Known for their humorous jabs and witty banter, Lively and Reynolds keep the spark alive by indulging in good-natured trolling, whether it's at the Super Bowl or through candid snapshots shared on Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: