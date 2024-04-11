Blake Lively's childhood dreams have come true! The 36-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to promote her husband, Ryan Reynolds', upcoming film, If.

"Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true… his name is @vancityreynolds," she wrote, before jokingly adding, "Well, his legal name isn't, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic."

If is about a young girl who begins to see everyone's imaginary friends. The John Krasinski-directed project boasts the tagline, "What if everything you ever believed as a kid was real?" which Lively gave a clear nod to in her post.

The film stars Reynolds, Krasinski, Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Maya Rudolph, Jon Stewart, Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Bobby Moynihan and Christopher Meloni.

Reynolds and Lively are known for teasing each other online and for keeping things light when it comes to discussing their four kids.

In spring 2023, Reynolds, who co-owns the Wrexham Football Club with actor Rob McElhenney, spoke to ET about whether it was harder to own the soccer club or to raise his children.

"I don't know. [At least] a soccer team will flush a toilet from time to time," Reynolds quipped.

As for whether his and Lively's kids would take over the soccer club one day, Reynolds is not holding his breath.

"I don't see that in their future," Reynolds said. "[They'd] have to show us something pretty remarkable to do something like that."

The couple are parents to daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a 1-year-old child whose name and gender they have not shared.

As for Lively, she's currently filming the sequel to her 2018 film A Simple Favor and the highly anticipated film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, It Ends With Us.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively disclosed to her friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star, Amber Tamblyn, on Tamblyn's Substack show, Further Ado, which aired on Feb. 22. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

If hits theaters May 17. Watch the newest trailer for the film below.

