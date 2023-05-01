Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are still celebrating after the Wrexham Football Club, which they co-own, secured its promotion back to the English Football League after a 15-year absence earlier this month.

The pair took control of the Welsh team in 2021, and documented their journey as part of the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. The creative duo spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at an FYC event for the show in Los Angeles over the weekend, and opened up about being team owners.

Specifically, Reynolds addressed whether it's harder to own and run a football club or to be a father of four.

"I don't know. [At least] a soccer team will flush a toilet from time to time," Reynolds joked.

Reynolds shares four kids with Blake Lively -- having welcomed their fourth earlier this year -- while McElhenney is dad to two kids of his own. And while the pair love running the Wrexham Football Club, they both joked that they don't see it being a family business.

"I think that Ryan and I both went into this not knowing how long we were going to be involved in it, and for right now, it feels like a lifelong endeavor," McElhenney shared. "But I think it’s a big responsibility and I don't know if my kids have earned it."

"I don't see that in their future," Reynolds added. "[They'd] have to show us something pretty remarkable to do something like that."

"I think no matter what, our first and foremost priority is Wrexham, as a community, and I think that we are ever going to release our frozen hammer lock grip on love for this, we would make sure that whoever is there, is somebody who will actually steer it in the exact right direction," Reynolds added. "And so far, it's none of my kids."

The pair also addressed their emotionally charged moment, which was captured on video, showing the two owners' shocked and overwhelmed faces the moment their team secured promotion.

"I felt mostly relief. The joy came later. The joy came 10-15 minutes after we realized that it was over," McElhenney recalled. "But there was an agonizing 45 minutes really that I felt nothing but anxiety."

"I feel like we were caring our hearts and dreams with us in those moments," Reynolds added. "And it was pretty utterly remarkable. I don't think I ever felt anything quite like that. Once we kind of came back into our bodies after the whistle blew, it was wild."

All episodes of FX's Welcome to Wrexham season 1 are streaming now, exclusively on Hulu. Season 2 is currently in production.

