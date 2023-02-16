Ryan Reynolds Shares Family Update After Blake Lively Welcomed Baby No. 4
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Melissa Gorga Shows Off Her New Jersey House Built for Entertain…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Dad Todd’s Gray Hair in Prison
Damar Hamlin Thanks Family and Supporters in First Video Message…
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Ellen Pompeo Teases Upcoming 'Grey's Anatomy' Episode Is Not Her…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Celebrate 5 Years Together on ‘Live…
Rihanna's Halftime Show Director Spills Secrets About Pulling Of…
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Ryan Seacrest Leaves 'Live' as Mark Consuelos Replaces Him
When ET First Met Donnie Wahlberg & Jenny McCarthy (Flashback)
‘Masked Singer’ Season 9: Go Behind the Scenes on Set! (Exclusiv…
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are loving life after the arrival of their fourth child. Earlier this week, the 46-year-old actor appeared on CNBC's Power Lunch, and gave an update on his and his wife's life as a family of six.
Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. News of their latest addition's arrival broke earlier this month, though no details about baby number four have been shared.
"We're very excited. Look, we wouldn't do this four times if we didn't love it," Reynolds said. "Everybody's doing great. Everybody's actually doing fantastic. If we hadn't figured it out by now, I think we'd be in deep, deep trouble."
"It's a zoo over here," he added during the virtual appearance on the show, before joking, "This is my office here. To be honest, I'll probably spend the rest of my life in here."
As for the sex of his fourth child, Reynolds stayed mum. "I ain't telling," he said. "This ain't a birth announcement."
In fact, the couple did not make a birth announcement. They only alerted fans to their new addition's arrival by sharing a pic on Instagram in which Lively was clearly no longer pregnant.
"We didn't make a birth announcement, we just posted a photo and the media sort of did what it does after that," Reynolds pointed out.
Back in November, before the little one made their appearance, Reynolds gushed about being a dad again in an interview with ET.
"We're very excited. You'd have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn't like it," he said. "It's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."
RELATED CONTENT:
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Welcome 4th Child: Inside Their Love Story
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Baby No. 4
Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds About His 'Anxiety' at Wrexham Match
Related Gallery