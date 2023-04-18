Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Which Transition Was a 'Huge Jump' For His Family
Ryan Reynolds Calls Out Media for Announcing Baby No. 4’s Birth …
'Love Is Blind's Jackie Shares Update on Her Future With Josh Af…
'Love Is Blind's Paul Says Vanessa Lachey Had 'Personal Bias' in…
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Dating! Inside Their 'Cas…
Jeremy Renner Snowplow Accident: Watch Body-Cam Footage From the…
Katy Perry Gushes Over Bringing Daughter Daisy to Hawaii to Film…
'Love Is Blind's Irina Shares the Reunion Moment Netflix Didn't …
Kylie Jenner Doing ‘Her Own Thing’ and Wants to Stay ‘Drama Free…
'Love is Blind' Season 4 Cast Reacts to Reunion Delay (Exclusive)
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Set Visit: Tiffany Calls Brett a 'Groom…
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Reacts to Oussama Calling Her ‘Crazy’ an…
'Love Is Blind's Micah Explains Why She Made Paul Answer First a…
'Love Is Blind' Reunion: Cast Reacts to Biggest Bombshells
Kelly Clarkson Divorce-Inspired Singles ‘Me’ and ‘Mine’ Address …
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix 'In Talks' to Join 'Dancing…
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Get Cozy on Horseback Ride
Billy Gardell Gives Health Update and Reveals How Much He Weighs…
Ryan Phillippe Reacts to Son Deacon Following in His Acting Foot…
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Portr…
Ryan Reynolds is getting candid about his growing family. The actor and his wife, Blake Lively, recently welcomed their fourth child, but have been keeping mum on details surrounding their new addition.
One insight Reynolds is now sharing is which transition has been the most challenging as their brood expands.
"You know, two to three [kids] was a huge jump," the actor told ET Canada at the Canadian Screen Awards on Friday. "Three to four, less so. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it."
Reynolds noted that he and Lively both come from supersized families. He's the youngest of four and she's the youngest of five.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, are parents to James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. News of their new baby's arrival broke in February, though no details were shared. In fact, the couple did not formally announce news of the birth, but instead shared a photo of Lively in which she was obviously no longer pregnant.
"I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great," the Deadpool star cracked. "They have a private Instagram account that I follow."
Back in November, before the little one made an appearance, Reynolds gushed about being a dad again in an interview with ET.
"It's gonna be nuts! But we're very excited."
RELATED CONTENT:
Melissa Joan Hart Says She Had 'a Little Thing' With Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Gives Life Update After Blake Lively Welcomed Baby No. 4
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds Welcome 4th Child: Inside Their Love Story
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Baby No. 4
Brad Pitt on Shania Twain Changing 'That Don't Impress Me Much' Lyric