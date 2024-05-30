Taylor Swift's latest Eras Tour stop brought out some of her high-profile besties! As the songstress kicked off her first of two performances at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, Spain, eagle-eyed fans spotted a few familiar faces in the crowd.

Blake Lively was in attendance during Wednesday's show, apparently having a blast alongside the daughters she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. The couple -- who is known to be notoriously private about the identities of their children -- share James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child whose name has not been revealed.

In footage shared on social media, Lively can be seen wearing a flowy white shirt and denim shorts. The 36-year-old actress is in cool mom mode, tending to her kids and dancing along to Swift's songs. Also seated in the venue's private area were the HAIM sisters, Este Haim, Alana Haim and Danielle Haim.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on May 29, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. - Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Reynolds was not visible in footage shared to social media, but he previously said that he would be attending one of Swift's Madrid performances. Earlier this month, he said in an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna that he was thrilled to be seeing Eras for the first time after Lively and their daughters had already attended several of Swift's concerts.

"I'm about to go to the Madrid show," Reynolds said at the time. "Very excited, my wife and kids have been to five of them, five or six now."

Swift famously name-dropped Lively and Reynolds' daughters in her 2020 Folklore song, "Betty." In the fictional tale of high school love, the 34-year-old pop star named the three key characters after her longtime friends' kids.

During Wednesday's show, Swift offered a subtle shout-out to the girls with a sly smile. While introducing "Betty," she said, "I have to say that on Folklore, some of my favorite characters are named James, Inez and Betty!" One concert attendee posted a video of the performance on X (formerly Twitter), sharing that Swift made a point to gesture specifically to the audience while singing the names.

In a separate interview on Today, Reynolds also joked that he and Lively were waiting on Swift to tell them the name of their fourth baby after co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked if the child got a name-check on the singer's newest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

ET's Rachel Smith later followed up with Reynolds about the youngster's moniker, asking what they're calling them while they wait for Swift to pick an official name.

"Oh, all the letters are silent," he quipped. "It just sort of sounds like a light breeze blowing through at this point, which is really hard if you get mad at the child for something...Yeah, it doesn't work."

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds - Theo Wargo/WireImage

Swift will perform again in Madrid on Thursday, May 30. Then, she'll continue the European leg of her Eras tour at Groupama Stadium in Décines, France, on June 2 and 3.

Meanwhile, Lively's It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni, recently opened up to ET about how they got Swift's "My Tears Ricochet" as the background music for the film's first trailer.

"That's all Blake," Baldoni told ET. "I have no idea [how she did it] but Blake knows everybody... her and Taylor are very good friends. I'm so happy that they agreed to have a song in the trailer, it's so perfect for the movie."

