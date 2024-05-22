Taylor Swift can do it with a broken mic.

The 34-year-old pop songstress handled a sound and wardrobe malfunction like a pro over the weekend, boldly untying her entire dress onstage as she attempted to rectify a technical difficulty. In a video shared on social media, Swift is seen on night three of her Eras Tour stop at Friends Arena in Stokholm, Sweden, messing with a mic pack attached to the back of her costume during the surprise songs section of her show.

After telling fans that the device had "come undone," Swift jokingly asked the audience to "just talk amongst yourselves" for a moment. She then quickly moved to another part of he stage and took a seat at her piano while fully opening her blue wrap dress for better access to the mic pack. Underneath, Swift was still wearing her two piece costume from "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," which came right before the surprise songs in her setlist.

Eventually, a crew member came to Swift's aid to help get the situation under control. The "Fortnight" singer did a silly little dance as she re-attached her costume and went on with the show.

"Stockholm!!!! Thank you for being the most generous, excitable, magical crowds, and for breaking the all time attendance record for the stadium all 3 nights," Swift wrote on Instagram after the show. "Can’t believe this was our first time playing in Sweden - but it won’t be our last…"

Swift kicked off her revamped Eras Tour earlier this month in Paris after dropping her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, and adding an entirely new section to her live show. Following her three-night run in Stockholm, Swift is set to perform next in Lisbon, Portugal, on Friday and Saturday.

This after the performer enjoyed a romantic getaway with her beau Travis Kelce in Lake Como, Italy. The duo were seen at one point traveling via boat -- and sharing a kiss -- while heading to have dinner at a popular eatery.

Kelce had previously been on hand to support Swift at one of her shows in Paris, seeing her perform two new songs that are rumored to be about him for the first time.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"I don't know if they're just getting better or if I just keep forgetting how they are," Kelce said of the concert on his New Heights podcast last week. "It was electric."

"It just looks like they're having so much fun up there and they're absolutely killing it," he added of the production. "They're putting on a show that you won't get anywhere else."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end noted that he plans to be "all over the world" the rest of the summer, prompting many to believe that he may pop up at Swift's other upcoming European concerts.

"It's like the yin to my yang," he said. "Football, it keeps me locked in to Kansas City during the season and I just gotta fly around and have some fun in the offseason."

Things are going so well between the pair that a source told ET that "their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later."

"They make a great match," the source added. "There's no question about that."

