Travis Kelce appeared to be feeling the love during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance on Sunday, with all eyes locked on him as the songstress performed two songs rumored to be about their relationship.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted inside Paris La Défense Arena alongside Gigi Hadid and her rumored beau Bradley Cooper, enjoying the final Eras Paris show where Andrea Swift and Lenny Kravitz were also in attendance. It was the first time Kelce has been in the audience since Swift largely revamped her live show, adding several songs from her newly-released album -- The Tortured Poets Department -- to the set list.

Among the songs added to Swift's TTPD set is "So High School," which Swifties have speculated may have been written about her relationship with Kelce.

On Sunday, eagle eyed fans caught Kelce's sweet reaction to seeing Swift perform it live.

As the singer transitioned from her performance of "But Daddy I Love Him" into "So High School," Kelce's energy appeared to pick up while Hadid -- who was standing next to him -- appeared to offer him a knowing nudge. With Kelce's eyes fixed on stage, he danced along and pointed from his eyes to Swift's as she sang the line, "Every time I look at you."

Fans were also quick to note that Swift appeared to blow a kiss in Kelce's direction before she began the song.

To Kelce's left during the show was his longtime friend Ross Travis, who appeared to jokingly mime playing a video game as Swift sang, "Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto."

During the highly anticipated "Surprise Songs" portion of Swift's show, she sang another new one rumored to be about the couple's relationship. As Swift performed "The Alchemy," Kelce was seen emulating Swift's famous "heart hands" gesture in response.

In what is becoming a tradition on her tour, Swift once again closed out her show by changing the lyric in "Karma" to reference "the guy on the Chiefs." The 34-year-old pop star is now known to swap the lyric only when Kelce is in the crowd.

Kelce was seen making his way toward the stage to greet her, dancing along and shaking hands with fans as he went. As Swift delivered the line, he was seen moving his hips with his arms in the air.

While walking through the venue, the three-time Super Bowl champ stopped at one point for a fun exchange with one of his own fans. Kelce gleefully offered a big smile and a few words as he shook hands with one male audience member who was clad in his No. 87 Kansas City Chiefs jersey.

Swift also appeared to pay tribute to her beau's Chiefs colors with a yellow and red two-toned costume during the 1989 portion of her set. (For his part, Kelce has previously said that 1989 is his favorite album of Swift's.)

Adding to the significance of the evening, fans have pointed out that Sunday also marked Swift's 87th Eras Tour performance. The singer has proudly embraced Kelce's number, wearing a friendship bracelet with "87" on it in addition to custom-made jackets to his games.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night four of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 12, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Travis couldn’t wait to attend Taylor’s European leg of her Eras tour," a source tells ET. "He was very excited to see Taylor in action yet again, and enjoys watching her perform and singing along."

The source added, "He’s a very supportive partner, as is she. The two are making it a point to celebrate each other’s achievements, and show up when it matters most."

Kelce has been busy with a full slate of his own projects during the NFL offseason, including signing a record-breaking contract extension with the Chiefs, hosing Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and testing his acting chops in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie.

But in a recent interview with ET, he promised that he had every intention of joining Swift abroad as her tour continues.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said. "You know I gotta go support."

Kelce is also set to host his second annual Kelce Jam on May 18 in Kansas City.

