Travis Kelce is bringing that certain je ne sais quoi to Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour performance in Paris.

On Sunday night, the 34-year-old NFL star was spotted inside the Paris La Défense Arena alongside Gigi Hadid and her rumored beau Bradley Cooper, enjoying the final Paris show where Andrea Swift and Lenny Kravitz were also in attendance. Many fans were unsure if Kelce would make it halfway across the world after he was spotted in Los Angeles earlier this week on the set of his new TV show.

While he was not able to make it for nights one, two or three -- where Swift, 34, unveiled a new setlist to include songs from her recently-release album, The Tortured Poets Department -- Kelce showed up big time to support his girlfriend of more than six months with Cooper, 49, and Hadid, 29, in tow. The couples previously took a joint vacay together to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California in April.

In videos posted to X -- formerly known as Twitter -- Cooper, Hadid and Kelce can be seen hanging out inside a suite and dancing along to "Ready For It" during the Reputation set of the show. Another short snippet sees the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end playfully shimmying to "Love Story" from Fearless.

For her own part, Swift seemingly showed love to her man by sporting Kansas City Chiefs colors during the 1989 set. After debuting mismatched color sets for the first three nights, the "Bad Blood" crooner sweetly sported a yellow top and a red skirt to strut the stage for the one night with Kelce in the crowd.

Fans quickly also pointed out that it was Swift's 87th Eras Tour performance -- a significant number to the Swifties as it's Kelce's jersey number, which she proudly wears a friendship bracelet with "87" on it and has worn custom-made jackets to his games.

Another sweet moment happened for the affectionately nicknamed Swelce when Swift pointed to her football-star boyfriend while singing "Blank Space" and blew him a kiss from the stage. He also was seen adorably reacting to her singing "So High School," which fans believe Swift wrote about her boyfriend of less than a year.

The couple has been extremely supportive of each other in recent weeks amid the release of her new album and Kelce signing a contract extension with the Chiefs, agreeing to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? and signing on to Grotesquerie.

In April, a source told ET, "He knows how much this means to her and thinks she's extremely talented."

The source added, "Taylor and Travis admire each other's creative processes and work ethic. They cheer each other on, respect each other's opinions, and are open and communicative."

