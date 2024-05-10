Taylor Swift really shook things up with the debut of her revamped Eras Tour on Thursday.

The pop star hit the stage at the Paris La Défense Arena for the first of four nights in the City of Light, kicking off the European leg of her blockbuster trek. The performance included a handful of new songs from her latest era, The Tortured Poets Department, after the prolific songstress dropped her 11th studio album -- a surprise double LP -- last month. Additionally, she surprised fans with several new costumes that have sent Swifties down a spiral in an attempt to decipher hidden meanings within the wardrobe.

Among them was a puzzling T -shirt from her Red set that read, "This Is Not Taylor's Version."

Taylor Swift performs onstage in a "This Is Not Taylor's Version" shirt during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

The iconic style -- inspired by her "Not a Lot Going On At the Moment" tee in the 2013 music video for "22" -- has been switched up a number of times over the course of her tour, always featuring black and red block lettering over a white tee. Her latest message proved to be particularly eye-catching for fans, with some wondering whether she might be hinting that the highly-anticipated Reputation (Taylor's Album) might be coming soon.

Swift previously dropped her rerecorded version of Red in 2021.

Another theory floating around social media involves the juxtaposition between Taylor Swift, the human being, and Taylor Swift, the entertainer.

Some fans have drawn attention to the ending lyric in her TTPD song "The Manuscript" -- about the tragic end of a relationship -- which goes, "Now and then I reread the manuscript / But the story isn't mine anymore." The message, some speculate, could be an effort to pass ownership over her songs about previous relationships to the fans.

Swift sent another message with her new TTPD costume: a stunning white ballgown by Vivienne Westwood covered in delicate black lettering.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

A close look at the garment reveals that the text includes varying version of the lyrics "I love you, It's ruining my life" from her latest single, "Fortnight."

Other notable costume updates included a brick-colored Lover outfit, a fringe-y new Fearless dress that seems to evoke her 2009 tour look, a yellow "folkmore" dress, a fun two-toned 1989 outfit with mismatched booties, and glittery blue Midnights ensemble. For her surprise song section, Swift donned a short pink dress.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

See more of Swift's Eras Tour changes in ET's complete roundup.

While Sabrina Carpenter served as the opening act for the first round of international tour dates for The Eras Tour, the European leg kicked off with Paramore serving as the opening act. The GRAMMY winners are joining Swift for 51 shows after previously opening the show for two nights in Glendale, Arizona, in 2023.

Their Thursday setlist included "This Is Why," "Hard Times," "That's What You Get," "The Only Exception," "Caught in the Middle" and "Brick by Boring Brick."

Hayley Williams of Paramore opens for "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at La Defense on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. - Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

While Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce was not on hand for Thursday's show -- as he's been busy filming his debut acting role in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie this week -- the NFL star recently told ET that he has every intention of joining Swift abroad as her tour continues.

"There won't be a bad show, I promise you that," he said. "You know I gotta go support."

Notably, Swift's updated set list does include her TTPD: The Anthology track "So High School," which many Swifties have speculated was likely inspired by her relationship with Kelce.

RELATED CONTENT: