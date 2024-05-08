Teresa Giudice may have some bad blood with women on the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey -- but not Taylor Swift. The proof is in the picture.

In April, the veteran Housewife shocked the world when she and her husband, Luis Ruelas, shared photos from Coachella with the GRAMMY-winning songstress.

And according to Teresa, Taylor was familiar with who she was.

"She was so sweet," Teresa tells ET's Brice Sander. "I have to say, she was a sweetheart."

Teresa Giudice attended Coachella and had a special moment with Taylor Swift. - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In fact, the moment inspired Teresa to become more of a Swiftie.

"I am totally a Taylor Swift fan and I started listening to all her songs," she says. "I mean, of course, I heard her songs before, but I am such a huge fan and 'cause she was so sweet."

Taylor and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce were in the crowd during weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts festival. The Super Bowl champion and the "Shake It Off" singer were there (and showing PDA) as they supported Swift's friends, Lana Del Ray and Jack Antonoff.

The A-list pair has Teresa's seal of approval, who noticed that the tight end was protecting the love bubble.

"I don't like to bother anybody, they were having a great time," she says. "You could tell how in love they are. He was awesome like, you know, they were together having a great time dancing."

Teresa and Luis had the internet going crazy when they shared the selfie from the iconic meeting.

"Coachella (Teresa's Version)," the 51-year-old captioned the photo which shows her rocking a pink cowboy hat while she poses with Taylor, who rocks her green backwards New Heights cap.

Luis also shared the picture alongside the caption, "Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖."

Fans and Bravo stars alike took to the comments to react to the iconic moment.

"Dead," Andy Cohen wrote.

Fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin also wrote, "OK- [I'm] finally jealous of something!"

Teresa for sure has a favorite hit from Taylor.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attended Coachella together. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

"I mean, one of my favorite songs that she has is 'Karma,'" she tells ET. "Her 'Karma' song, I love that."

Meanwhile, there was another couple in the VIP section that caught Teresa's eye -- and they reminded her of her and Luis' romance.

"I saw Justin [Bieber] and Hailey [Bieber], they were there," she says. "I mean, Hailey is beautiful and I know she did a skit of, you know, like of me on, like, TikTok or something like that. She was beautiful. I love Justin, he is so cute. I should have asked him for a photo too, but I didn't want to bother him. But yeah, they are adorable."

She adds, "I love how Justin loves his wife. I feel like that's how Luis loves me, and I love that."

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.

