Tre meets Tay! Teresa Giudice scored the ultimate photo op at Coachella, grabbing a pic with Taylor Swift in the desert.

Giudice, 51, was all smiles in a snapshot shared on Instagram by her husband, Luis Ruelas, as she wore a pink cowboy hat with a matching pink ensemble and crochet cover-up. To her left, Swift flashed a grin in her all-black outfit and green backwards cap.

"Two absolute QUEENS, Taylor Swift and my stunning wife @teresagiudice 💖," Ruelas captioned the shot.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also shared the picture on her feed in a collaborative post with Bravo that read, "Coachella (Teresa's Version)."

Andy Cohen was among those commenting on the image, simply writing, "Dead."

Fellow Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin also wrote, "OK- [I'm] finally jealous of something!"

Commenters had no shortage of opinions on the pairing, with one declaring, "Taylor's security needs to do better." Another chimed in, "Proof that Taylor is really the nicest person on the planet."

Meanwhile, others hailed the duo as "iconic."

"This is the best pic I've ever seen in my life," added one fan.

Swift, 34, was seen embracing the Coachella spirit as she attended the iconic music and arts festival in Indio, California, over the weekend with boyfriend Travis Kelce, also 34. The couple was on hand to support headliner and Swift's longtime friend Lana Del Rey as well as her frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff, who performed with his group Bleachers.

The "Karma" songstress and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were seen happily embracing, dancing and even making out while enjoying the festivities.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Coachella. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Kelce paid homage to one of his favorite movies, Happy Gilmore, rocking a cap with the film's name, which he paired with blue and white striped pants, a crisp white T-shirt and a flannel.

Swift showed some leg in a pair of black shorts, which she paired with a black T-shirt and oversized black jacket. In a nod to her man and his brother, Jason Kelce, the "All Too Well" singer completed her look with a New Heights cap.

For his part, Kelce may have been taking notes as he gears up to host yet again his already legendary Kelce Jam, Presented by Jim Beam. The festival goes down May 18 at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City. Some of this year's featured artists include hitmakers like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Diplo.

The Super Bowl champ recently opened up to ET about the ways that Swift has influenced his own musical taste in recent months.

"It's definitely been fun to experience her taste in music, for sure," Kelce told ET earlier this month. "She's so amazing at what she does. And to find that creativity to see where she likes to pull things from and just, really, how she listens to music is very eye-opening for me. It's been fun to hear her take on it."

Meanwhile, Swift drops her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Amid their busy schedules, a source recently told ET that "Taylor and Travis are soaking up their downtime together. They are appreciating the here and now and the love they share with one other. When they're able to just chill out, they love to hang out with their friends and family, travel, see new things together, and enjoy their privacy."

The source added, "They are grateful to have each other along for the ride and advocate and support each other across the board. While they're enjoying this moment, they're looking forward to what the future holds too. They want to continue to grow together and be happy and healthy. Their friends and family are still as supportive as ever."

RELATED CONTENT: