It's a girl!

Suki Waterhouse shared for the very first time during her Friday night set at Coachella that she and Robert Pattinson, in fact, welcomed a baby girl earlier this year. The couple had kept the baby's sex under wraps ever since the birth made news last month, but Waterhouse, 32, was finally ready to make the big revelation in the California desert.

"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," said Waterhouse eluding to the birth of her and Pattinson's first child in video shared on social media. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

Waterhouse's performance at the famed music festival was her first performance since giving birth. On Tuesday, Pattinson hit the red carpet for the first time as a proud girl dad when the 37-year-old attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada to support his upcoming film, Mickey 17.

Two days prior to Pattinson's appearance in Las Vegas, Waterhouse took to Instagram to share an update on her postpartum journey. The Daisy Jones & The Six star shared a series of mirror selfies while talking about being a new mom and the changes to her body.

"The fourth trimester has been… humbling," the 32-year-old model-actress shared. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. 💕 ootd: @fridamom pants!"

The revelation of the baby's sex also came less than two weeks after Waterhouse shared the first photo of the new addition to their family. In the polaroid pic, Waterhouse poses for the camera while cradling the swaddled newborn.

"welcome to the world angel ❤️," the English model and musician captioned the photo.

Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together since July 2018. In December, a source confirmed to ET that they were engaged.

The source added, "They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family."

