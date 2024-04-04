Suki Waterhouse has officially announced the birth of her child with Robert Pattinson.

The Daisy Jones and the Six star, 32, took to Instagram late Thursday evening to share the first photo of the new addition to their family. In the ethereal polaroid picture, Waterhouse poses for the camera while cradling the swaddled newborn.

"welcome to the world angel ❤️," the English model and musician captioned the photo.

In the comments, Waterhouse's famous friends -- including The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev and socialite Paris Hilton -- flooded the post with their congratulations for the new parents.

"Congratulations love! So happy for you both!🥰," responded Hilton.

"♥️❣️♥️ congratulations ♥️❣️♥️," wrote Dobrev.

While Waterhouse did not comment on the sex, name or date of the child's birth, Daily Mail reported in March that the longtime couple had welcomed their first child after she announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico last November. During her set, Waterhouse hilariously pointed out the elephant in the room: her growing baby bump underneath what she hoped would be an eye-catching (and distracting) outfit.

"I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd at the time. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Prior to the announcement, a source told ET, "Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together."

Last month, the Daily Mail obtained photos of the actor and actress walking around their Los Angeles neighborhood pushing a pink stroller and keeping it casual in hoodies and sweatpants.

The actress and her 37-year-old Twilight actor beau have been together since July 2018, and have kept their relationship incredibly private over the years. In December, a source confirmed to ET that they were engaged after People first reported the news.

"They're incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family," the source said.

Back in January, ET spoke with Waterhouse at the Emmy Awards, where she sported her baby bump underneath a gorgeous red dress, which she addressed in the interview.

"This dress was actually difficult to put together," Waterhouse said at the time. "They really had to take it apart and re-design it to make it fit, 'cause a lot of the fittings was just me holding [my bump] and just being like, 'Oh, this is nice,' but it didn't seem like it was gonna happen."

