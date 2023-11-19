Congratulations are in order for Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, as the longtime couple are set to become first-time parents. The 31-year-old Daisy Jones & The Six actress is currently pregnant with her first child with the 37-year-old Twilight star.

Waterhouse made the fun announcement during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

During her set, the actress took a pause to address the audience and show off her outfit.

"I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the crowd while motioning towards her visible baby bump. "I'm not sure if it's working."

Prior to the announcement, a source told ET that the A-list pair were expecting their first child.

"Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together," the source said.

The news comes after Waterhouse first showed what appeared to be a hint of a growing bump while performing in a midriff-baring top at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 15. One week later, she posed with the Twilight alum in a sheer, empire-waist gown on the red carpet at the GO Campaign Annual GO Gala in Los Angeles, California.

Rick Kern/WireImage

Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images

The notoriously private pair have been dating since 2018. After four years together, Waterhouse and Pattinson made their red carpet debut in December of 2022 at the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt. During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they posed alongside each other. Inside the show, the pair sat arm in arm. In another sweet moment, Waterhouse rested her head on the actor's shoulder.

Then, in February, the couple took another big step in their relationship by purchasing a California home together, according to Dirt. The duo reportedly bought the Hollywood Hills home for $5.3 million.

The 2023 Met Gala saw Waterhouse and Pattinson making another rare red carpet appearance together. Pattinson looked dapper in a Dior tuxedo that featured a skirt detail and a gold brooch, while Waterhouse beamed in a sheer Fendi dress with floral embroidery for the iconic New York City event in May. Pattinson and Waterhouse were all smiles as they posed for pics, with the former even wrapping his arm around the latter's waist at one point.

Back in 2019, The Batman star explained why he and Waterhouse had been keeping their romance so under-the-radar.

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he told The Sunday Times. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall, it ends up better."

