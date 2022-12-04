Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse put their love on display over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2018, made their red carpet debut during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.
During their time on the carpet, the couple showed minimal PDA as they posed alongside each other. Inside the show, the pair sat arm in arm. In another sweet moment, Waterhouse, 30, rested her head on the Twilight actor’s shoulder.
Pattinson, 36, wore a light-colored suit over a grey turtleneck. The Daisy Jones and the Six actress stunned in a mauve frock dress for the occasion. The couple have kept their love private over the years.
In February, Pattinson opened up about watching The Batman for the first time with Waterhouse, and how the actress changed his perception of the film.
"It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing, because I'm pretty sure she's not normally into watching superhero movies," Pattinson told Jimmy Kimmel. "And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, 'No way!'"
Kimmel joked, "And then after the movie was she just all over you? Super sexed up from Batman?"
"I mean, yeah!" Pattinson quipped, laughing.
While the couple have been romantically linked since 2018, during the duration of their relationship, they have kept it out of the spotlight. In 2020, the pair were spotted showing off some PDA on a park bench. Waterhouse and Pattison spent time together in London while the actor filmed The Batman.
