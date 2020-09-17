Robert Pattinson has been snapped enjoying a kiss in the park with his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse. The outing comes two weeks after news broke that the actor had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Filming of Pattinson’s latest film, The Batman, was suspended due to concerns of the virus spreading through its London set, but on Wednesday, Warner Bros. confirmed to ET that production has resumed.

On the same day, Pattinson, 34, and Waterhouse, 28, were photographed sitting on a park bench while sharing a steamy kiss. The couple was wearing masks, but had them pulled down over their chins for the makeout session.

Pattinson was casually dressed in a hoodie, shorts and baseball cap, and clutching a hot beverage, while Waterhouse had her hair pulled into a bun while sporting dark shorts and a gray sweater.

The couple has been riding out the pandemic together in the U.K. as Pattinson works on the highly anticipated film.

The movie was previously shut down in March due to COVID-19. It had been back in production for just three days before halting filming again on Sept. 3.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson explained the pause to ET, saying: "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."

On Wednesday, the studio confirmed the movie was back in action. "Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K," the spokesperson said.

