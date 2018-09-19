Suki Waterhouse would like to set the record straight.

The 26-year-old actress and model found herself the subject of headlines this week claiming she shot someone on the set of her new movie, Assassination Nation. However, she says that's not exactly what happened.

"I’ve just woken up and seen some articles about me ‘shooting’ someone on the set of Assassination Nation. Would like to clarify I did not shoot anybody!" she tweeted on Wednesday. "A bullet ricocheted off the target during practice and grazed my instructors hand, which is very rare but does happen."

"Safety was paramount throughout filming and I would hate for this story to undermine the work of the people who looked after us so well. ❤️," she added.

According toPage Six, Waterhouse said she "hurt somebody" at Assassination Nation's New York premiere on Monday. "The bullet ricocheted. They hadn't seen that in 20 years. The bullet came back at the guy and hurt him," she explained.

The outlet also reported that Waterhouse said she and her castmates "didn't get extensive [firearm] training" on set. "I'm not gonna lie, it was maybe an hour," she confessed, per Page Six.

Assassination Nation, also starring Maude Apatow, Joel McHale, Bill Skarsgard and Bella Thorne, hits theaters on Sept. 21.

