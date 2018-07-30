Robert Pattinson Kisses Suki Waterhouse in London During PDA-Filled Outing

It looks like Robert Pattinson may have moved on from ex-fiancee FKA Twigs to model Suki Waterhouse.

The British stars were spotted in London together over the weekend at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill, where they weren't shy about showing PDA. Pattinson and Waterhouse wrapped their arms around one another while sharing a big laugh in photos published by E! News, and at one point, share a kiss on the lips. Waterhouse also kissed his hand while the two took a stroll together.

According to the outlet, 32-year-old Pattinson and 26-year-old Waterhouse watched Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at the theater before getting drinks at SoHo House, and were very affectionate during their late-night outing.

"They were very loved up and close," an eyewitness says. "Robert stroked Suki's hair and gave her another loving kiss."

According to People, the two are currently "dating."

ET has reached out to reps for both Pattinson and Waterhouse.

Pattinson was engaged to singer FKA Twigs for two years, though they reportedly split last October. As for Waterhouse, she was linked to actor Diego Luna earlier this year, and previously dated Bradley Cooper for two years before they split in 2015.

Meanwhile, Pattinson made headlines last month when he reunited with his ex-girlfriend and Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, at Lily-Rose Depp's birthday party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. The two reportedly appeared friendly and on good terms.

ET spoke to Pattinson in June at the premiere of his film, Damsel, where he said he counted Stewart as one of his favorite boss ladies.

