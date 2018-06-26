Bella Thorne Blindsided by Reports That 'Famous in Love' Is Ending: 'Very Hurtful'

Bella Thorne is in shock.

The 20-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday after coming across reports on social media that her Freeform drama, Famous in Love, had allegedly been canceled after two seasons. The Hollywood Reporter reported that the hour-long series would not be getting a third season.

"If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe," Thorne tweeted Tuesday afternoon after reports surfaced, implying that she did not get a heads-up that a decision was coming.

If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe. https://t.co/B6Q5BX8hkt — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 26, 2018

A rep for Freeform told ET, however, that "no decision has been made at this time."

Showrunner Marlene King, seemed to echo that sentiment, taking to Twitter to dispel rumors that the series was done. "FACT: The ENTIRE @FamousInLoveTV cast and crew are crossing our fingers and toes as we light candles for a S3 pickup. #Raige On!" she tweeted.

FACT: The ENTIRE @FamousInLoveTV cast and crew are crossing our fingers and toes as we light candles for a S3 pickup. #Raige On! ❤️ — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 27, 2018

From Pretty Little Liars creator King, Famous in Love starred Thorne as new Hollywood “It” girl Paige Townsen, who is plucked from obscurity and thrust into the limelight as the star of the fictional film Locked. Based on the novel by Rebecca Serle, the teen soap also starred Carter Jenkins, Charlie De Pew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Keith Powers, Pepi Sonuga, Perrey Reeves, Shawn Christian, Danielle Campbell and Sofia Carson.

In the May 30 sophomore finale, Paige and Rainer (Jenkins) seemed to take the first step in bringing their relationship to the next level, kissing on the set of their movie after dancing around each other for much of the second season.

If Famous in Love does get the boot, it would be the latest series to get the can at Freeform, following the cancellation of Shadowhunters earlier this month. (The latter will wrap up with the second half of season three and a two-hour series finale in spring 2019.) Meanwhile, King is readying her Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionists, starring Janel Parrish and Sasha Pieterse.

