Here's Your First Look at Robert Pattinson's Batmobile in 'The Batman'

The Batman: Gotham Drift vibes.

After providing a first look at Robert Pattinson's cape and cowl last month, director Matt Reeves has taken to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at this Batman's other vermin-themed staple: The Batmobile.



The photos of the souped-up ride -- which give another glimpse at Pattinson's Batsuit -- were captioned simply with an emoji bat and a race car.

Here's a closer look:

Image via Twitter / @mattreevesLA

Image via Twitter / @mattreevesLA

Image via Twitter / @mattreevesLA

Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader is a (thus far) standalone entry within the DC universe, starring Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler and John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone. Andy Serkis, meanwhile, plays butler Alfred Pennyworth, with Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

May we request the Kravitz-as-Catwoman camera test next, please?

The Batman is set to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

