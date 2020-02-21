'The Batman' On-Set Photos Reveal Full Batsuit

Another glimpse at the Batsuit!

In unofficial photos of the upcoming Robert Pattinson-starringThe Batman, fans get a look at the Caped Crusader's sleek black ensemble, as well at the Batcycle. Taken at the Glasgow Necropolis cemetery in Scotland, photos show what appears to be a stuntman dressed as Batman as he's seen filming a couple of shots. The man is also photographed riding the motorcycle and surrounded by crew members.

The Batsuit appears more as armor and more plated than previous Batman suits. Pattinson is not seen in any of the shots.

Video of the stuntman, along with another on a motorcycle, was also taken and shared on social media.

Just last week, director Matt Reeves released the first official look at Pattinson as the Gotham hero. Fans got to see a costumed camera test of the actor.

The Batman will tell a new origin story for the Dark Knight, which Reeves has said will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne as "the world's greatest detective." The film will also star Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Paul Dano as The Riddler.

ET spoke with Pattinson in October as he shared how excited he was to have Kravitz cast alongside him.

"Zoe's great and I've known her for years and years and years," he said. "I mean, I've been friends with her for, like, 10 years and she's brilliant."

The Batman is set for release on June 25, 2021.

